UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 4.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00. 90,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,919,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 319.55 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

