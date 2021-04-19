Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 35.1% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $63,358.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00074621 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003047 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

