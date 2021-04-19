Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $49.01

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.01, but opened at $47.57. Upwork shares last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -196.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

