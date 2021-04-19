Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

URBN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

