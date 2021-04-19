UREEQA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005591 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00273256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00905946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.32 or 0.99430536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00609372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.