Urus (URUS) Market Cap Hits $9.31 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $19.81 or 0.00036098 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $1.69 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00604968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039404 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

