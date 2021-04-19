USDJ (USDJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.96 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $18.96 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00266649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.93 or 0.00900581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00605631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.67 or 0.90492822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.