USDK (USDK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $290.57 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $290.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

