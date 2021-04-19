USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001290 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

