V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.