Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN opened at $319.79 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $146.92 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 280.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

