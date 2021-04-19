Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s previous close.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.