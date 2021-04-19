Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Valvoline stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
