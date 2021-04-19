Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

