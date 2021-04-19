Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 606.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.27. 71,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

