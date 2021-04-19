Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 193,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.