Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 376,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

