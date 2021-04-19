Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. 270,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

