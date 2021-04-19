Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,539. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

