Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 195.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $44,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $139.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

