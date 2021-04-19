Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. 118,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.