Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $194.08. 769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,811. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $195.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

