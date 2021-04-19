Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $384.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day moving average is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

