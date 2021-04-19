Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.77. 227,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

