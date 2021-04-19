Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.