Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

