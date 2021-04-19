Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.