Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

