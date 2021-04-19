Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 186.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $135.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

