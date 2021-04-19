Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $222,249.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $222,249.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $30.66 or 0.00054561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,427 coins and its circulating supply is 701,296 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

