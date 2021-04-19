Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €121.80 ($143.29) and last traded at €122.20 ($143.76). 232,032 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €126.00 ($148.24).

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

