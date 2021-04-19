VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $8.57 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $5,208.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00015611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,331 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

