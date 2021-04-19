Veles (VLS) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 71.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Veles has a total market cap of $85,832.89 and $2,212.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,683.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.32 or 0.03842713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.59 or 0.00452772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.19 or 0.01554764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00623261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00514592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00057074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00390576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,781 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

