Venus One Day Volume Tops $120.82 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $70.74 or 0.00128874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $673.31 million and $120.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.99 or 1.00285803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001804 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,518,040 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

