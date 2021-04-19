Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.25

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 23488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

VEOEY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.