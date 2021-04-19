Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

