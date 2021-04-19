Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $979.28 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $979.28 million and $167.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00469846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,446,180,849 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.