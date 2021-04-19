Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

