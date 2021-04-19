Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 8.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 23,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 905,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,087,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

