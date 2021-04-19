Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $119.93 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $119.93 million and $19.72 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 196.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.18 or 0.03861074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.09 or 0.00455003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $878.97 or 0.01599186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00627247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00528155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00414219 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00241682 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,665,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

