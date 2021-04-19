VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $61,386.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00276001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.00910536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.00 or 0.99776532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00615172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,802,473 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

