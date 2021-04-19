Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,835. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

