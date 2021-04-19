VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $74.98 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $74.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 155.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

