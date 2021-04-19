VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $89.01 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $89.01 million and $1.16 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

