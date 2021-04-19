VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.84 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

