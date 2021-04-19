Vidya Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $1.16 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,358,421 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.