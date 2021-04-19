VIG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,231.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, VIG has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $2,231.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,410.24 or 0.13225839 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,438,296 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

