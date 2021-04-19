VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $2,231.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,438,296 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

