Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,314 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 52.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

