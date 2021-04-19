Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $155.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.61. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

