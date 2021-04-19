Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.32 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

